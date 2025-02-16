Tkachuk sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Canada, coach Mike Sullivan told Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Tkachuk appeared to sustain the injury in the third period. His assessment of the situation is more optimistic -- he claimed after the game that whatever was bothering him was "no concern at all," per Mollie Walker of the New York Post. Despite Tkachuk's statement, Sullivan isn't sure if the 27-year-old forward will play Monday versus Sweden. Team USA has already earned a spot in Thursday's championship for the 4 Nations Face-Off, so Tkachuk could sit out Monday's matchup for rest, especially if he is anything less than 100 percent.