Tkachuk (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against Nashville on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tkachuk will avoid missing any game time due to his undisclosed problem. In his last outing, the 26-year-old Arizona native was able to end an eight-game goal drought during which he managed seven helpers and 23 shots. With Tkachuk in the lineup, he figures to serve in a second-line role in addition to skating with the No. 1 power-play unit.