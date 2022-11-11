Tkachuk has served his suspension and will be eligible to play Saturday versus the Oilers.
Tkachuk received a two-game suspension for high-sticking the Kings' Jonathan Quick last Saturday. The 24-year-old Tkachuk has gotten off to a hot start with five goals and 12 assists in 12 games in his first year with the Panthers.
