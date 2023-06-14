Tkachuk suffered a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Tkachuk tried to work through the injury, but the wear and tear from Game 4 ultimately kept him out of the lineup for Tuesday's season-ending loss in Game 5. It's unclear if the injury will be fully healed in time for training camp in September. Tkachuk finished the playoffs with 24 points in 20 contests, finishing tied for third in postseason scoring in the league.