Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Tkachuk got the Panthers on the board at 2:18 of the second period, but that was the only puck to get by Jesper Wallstedt. It's now a four-game point streak for Tkachuk, who was only held off the scoresheet in the season opener. The winger has three goals, one assist, 11 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-1 rating over five appearances to begin the season. He should continue to see plenty of ice time in the top six and on the first power-play unit.