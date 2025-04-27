Tkachuk scored a goal Saturday in a 5-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Tkachuk opened the scoring at 2:43 of the first period with his third goal of the series. It came after a turnover in the Tampa Bay zone. Tkachuk earned his 20th playoff goal with Florida, putting him third on the franchise list behind Carter Verhaeghe (26) and Sam Reinhart (22), per George Richards of NHL.com.