Tkachuk tallied three goals and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Montreal.
Tkachuk assisted on Anton Lundell's tally in the first period before adding two goals, including a power-play marker, in the second. Tkachuk would finish the hat trick with an empty-netter in the third, sealing Florida's 5-2 victory. The 25-year-old winger has 10 goals and 22 points in 14 games this month. The four-point effort also vaulted Tkachuk past the 100-point mark for the second time in his career. He's up to 101 points (38 goals, 63 assists) through 73 games this season.
