Tkachuk picked up three assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

Tkachuk has been on a tear in the postseason, leading all skaters with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) through eight games. He's also brought an edge to Florida's lineup with 29 hits while powering the Panthers' improbable playoff run. Tkachuk finished the regular season with a career-high 109 points (40 goals, 69 assists).