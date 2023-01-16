Tkachuk collected three assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

He picked up one helper in each period, including the primary assist on Sam Bennett's game-winner in the second -- although he did little more than take a hit while standing in front of the Buffalo net while Carter Verhaeghe's pass clanked off Tkachuk's leg and went back to Bennett. Tkachuk extended his point streak to seven games with the performance, and over 10 games since Christmas the 25-year-old has racked up seven goals and 16 points.