Tkachuk scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

The 26-year-old winger reeled off the third straight multi-point performance and sixth in the last eight games, with all his points coming in the second period as the Panthers roared out to a 4-0 lead. Tkachuk has found the scoresheet in 15 of 17 games since the beginning of January, racking up a dazzling 13 goals and 32 points over that stretch.