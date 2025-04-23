Tkachuk scored two goals on three shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Tkachuk's three points all came on the power play. He missed 25 games due to a groin injury sustained at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and he may not have been 100 percent Tuesday either after playing just 11:43 in Game 1. Still, a little bit went a long way this time, and he should be a major force on offense as long as he avoids aggravating the injury.