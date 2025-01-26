Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two assists in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Tkachuk set up Aaron Ekblad's game-winner late in the first period before adding a pair of points as the Panthers solidified their lead in the second. The goal was Tkachuk's first since Jan. 3, and he had been limited to five assists over his previous nine outings. The winger is up to 15 goals, 44 points (19 on the power play), 123 shots on net, 76 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-6 rating across 45 appearances this season.