Tkachuk delivered two goals and an assist, all on the power play, in a 7-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

He benefitted from the return of Aleksander Barkov, who was involved in all three points and got five himself, including three goals. Tkachuk had a massive nine shots on net Thursday, which was more than he had in his previous four games (eight). With the points, Tkachuk moved into a tie with Elias Pettersson of the Canucks for nine in NHL scoring (43).