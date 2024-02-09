Tkachuk scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-2 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

He has just 18 goals and 54 points in 52 games after two straight 100-plus point seasons. But Tkachuk has seriously picked up the pace with 30 points (12 goals; 63 shots) in his last 17 games. He has points in 15 of those games. Tkachuk is shooting at just 8.8 percent this season, which is significantly below his career average of 12.7. It will be hard for Chucky to continue this pace, but never say never.