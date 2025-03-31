Tkachuk (groin) will be with the Panthers for their upcoming four-game road trip but is still targeting a postseason return, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports Monday.

According to head coach Paul Maurice, the playoff schedule could result in Tkachuk missing some postseason action as well. It's something that fantasy players will have to take into consideration when working on their postseason pools. Prior to getting hurt, Tkachuk was rolling offensively with seven goals and six assists in his last six appearances.