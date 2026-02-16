Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Two assists vs. Germany
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk had two assists, including one on the power play, in the United States' 5-1 win over Germany on Sunday in the 2026 Olympics.
Tkachuk has yet to score a goal for Team USA, but he's been outstanding as a playmaker with five assists over the team's first three group-stage contests. He ranks second among all skaters in assists, trailing only Connor McDavid, who has seven.
