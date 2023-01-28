Tkachuk picked up two assists while firing a team-high seven shots on net in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

He might be one of the few players who doesn't want to see the league take a pause for the All-Star break. Over his last 13 games, Tkachuk has six multi-point performances and has racked up eight goals and 21 points in total while also chipping in 54 shots, 15 PIM and a plus-4 rating.