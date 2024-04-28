Tkachuk collected two assists Saturday during a 6-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Both helpers came in the second period as the Panthers tried to rally from an early 3-0 deficit, to no avail. Tkachuk has been outstanding to begin the postseason, and he leads Florida with seven points (three goals, four assists) through four games. He'll look to extend his active point streak to eight games Monday in Game 5, and lead his team into the second round.