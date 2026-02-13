Tkachuk distributed two assists and fired four shots on net in the United States' 5-1 win over Latvia in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.

Tkachuk secured his two-point performance inside the first two periods of the contest. He picked up his first helper with the primary pass to his brother, Brady Tkachuk, for the opening tally before later helping Brock Nelson score the United States' fourth goal. Between a limited sample size with the Florida Panthers this season and the Olympic opener, Tkachuk has showcased a steady involvement in both offenses. The assistant captain earned a spot on the Americans' top line and power-play unit, which leaves him the chance to post big offensive numbers in the Olympic tournament.