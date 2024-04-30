Tkachuk registered two assists and six shots on goal in Monday's 6-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.
Tkachuk helped out on third-period goals by Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe. This was Tkachuk's fourth multi-point effort in five playoff games -- he has accumulated three goals and six assists in the postseason. The winger should continue to see heavy usage in a top-six role while providing solid offense and physical play.
More News
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Two helpers in Game 4 loss•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Lights lamp twice in Game 3 win•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Two points pace Game 1 win•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Two assists in finale•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Three points in return from illness•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Returning to action Thursday•