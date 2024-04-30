Tkachuk registered two assists and six shots on goal in Monday's 6-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Tkachuk helped out on third-period goals by Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe. This was Tkachuk's fourth multi-point effort in five playoff games -- he has accumulated three goals and six assists in the postseason. The winger should continue to see heavy usage in a top-six role while providing solid offense and physical play.