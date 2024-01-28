Tkachuk tallied a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Islanders.

Tkachuk set up Sam Reinhart's opening power-play goal in the first period before adding a goal of his own on the man advantage in the third, deflecting an Aleksander Barkov shot to put Florida ahead 2-1. Tkachuk has points in five straight contests, totaling four goals and five assists in that span. He'll head into the All-Star break with 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) through 49 games after topping the 100-point threshold in each of his last two seasons.