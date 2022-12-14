Tkachuk scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in the second period as the Panthers began to pile on insurance tallies after jumping out to an early 1-0 lead. Florida's top line did most of the heavy lifting in this one, as Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart combined for three goals and seven points. For his part, Tkachuk has nine multi-point performances in his last 15 games, a blistering stretch in which he's racked up nine goals and 22 points.