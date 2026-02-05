Tkachuk produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.

Both points came early in the second period, as Tkachuk helped set up Uvis Balinskis for a tally before potting his own just over two minutes later. Tkachuk has three multi-point performances in the last seven games but was held off the scoresheet entirely in the other four, and while he's still looking for some consistency after his belated start to the season, the 28-year-old winger has three goals and eight points in his first nine games of 2025-26, with most of that offense (two goals, four assists) coming with the man advantage.