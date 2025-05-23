Tkachuk had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday.

His goal was a nice tap-in at the left post to put Florida up 2-0 in the first period. But it was his antagonism of Andrei Svechnikov later in the same frame that led to a penalty and power-play goal that drove the score to 3-0. Tkachuk isn't even the more talented brother, but his ability to agitate and chirp is epic, and he drives opponents over the edge. And his offense really is sweet. Tkachuk sits in a tie with Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand for second in team scoring these playoffs (12 points; four goals, eight assists).