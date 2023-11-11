Tkachuk produced a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

He got the Panthers on the board early in the first period, knifing through the slot with speed and taking a pass from Carter Verhaeghe that he deposited past a sprawling Antti Raanta. Tkachuk extended his point streak to five games in the process, and the 25-year-old has three goals and 13 points in 13 contests -- a solid start, but a little below the pace he needs to deliver his third straight season with 100-plus points.