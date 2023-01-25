Tkachuk scored a power-play goal and added a short-handed assist in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

The 25-year-old continues his rampage through January. Over the last 12 games, Tkachuk has piled up eight goals and 19 points, with nine of those points (five goals, four helpers) coming on the power play. After scoring a career-high 104 points in his final season with Calgary in 2021-22, Tkachuk seems determined to top that production in his first season with Florida.