Tkachuk notched two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Tkachuk has multiple points in three straight games, and he's picked up two goals and eight assists during a seven-game point streak. His last four helpers have all been on the power play. The 25-year-old winger is up to 17 points (five on the power play), 63 shots on net, 14 hits, nine PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 15 contests.
