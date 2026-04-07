Tkachuk (personal) will not be an option for Tuesday's game in Montreal, Panthers TV Rinkside Reporter Katie Engleson reports.

Tkachuk has returned home to South Florida, as he and his wife are awaiting the birth of their first child. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on the left-shot winger being in the lineup for Thursday's game in Ottawa as well, and it remains to be seen if Tkachuk will join the team during its road trip, which concludes Saturday in Toronto. Mackie Samoskevich could receive an elevated role in Montreal due to Tkachuk's absence.