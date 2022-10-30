Tkachuk scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

He also added seven shots, a hit and a plus-4 rating to his ledger as Matthew and the Panthers won the opening round of this year's Battle of the Tkachuk Brothers against Brady and the Sens. Florida's Tkachuk is off to a massive start to his first career season outside of Calgary, piling up five goals and 13 points through nine games.