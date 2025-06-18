Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Wins Cup, reveals serious injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk (groin) scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1, Stanley Cup-clinching win over the Oilers.
Remarkably, after the game, Tkachuk revealed in a postgame interview that he had been playing with a torn adductor muscle that is right off the bone. While he finished with an incredible 23 points in as many games, Tkachuk will likely head under the knife quickly to repair this injury. He may not be ready to start next season.
