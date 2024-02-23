Tkachuk sustained an undisclosed injury in Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes and won't finish the contest.

Tkachuk was hit along the boards in the first period and was allowed to exit the game even after the Panthers iced the puck. The nature of the 26-year-old's injury isn't clear. Tkachuk's six-game, 14-point streak ended Thursday. He'll be considered day-to-day until the Panthers provide another update.