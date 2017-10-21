Panthers' Max Gildon: Dominating early on for University of New Hampshire

Gildon posted a hat trick in the University of New Hampshire's 6-3 win over Colorado College on Friday.

Gildon has come out of nowhere to score five goals in New Hampshire's first five games. The freshman defender also scored in the Wildcats' only exhibition contest. The Texas native seemed like a long-term project when the Panthers selected him 66th overall this past June, but he has adapted to collegiate hockey far better than anyone could have ever possibly imagined. Dynasty league owners need to have Gildon on their radar.