Panthers' Max Gildon: Dominating early on for University of New Hampshire
Gildon posted a hat trick in the University of New Hampshire's 6-3 win over Colorado College on Friday.
Gildon has come out of nowhere to score five goals in New Hampshire's first five games. The freshman defender also scored in the Wildcats' only exhibition contest. The Texas native seemed like a long-term project when the Panthers selected him 66th overall this past June, but he has adapted to collegiate hockey far better than anyone could have ever possibly imagined. Dynasty league owners need to have Gildon on their radar.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...