Panthers' Max Gildon: Inks NHL deal
Gildon signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on Thursday.
Gildon had a strong season with the University of New Hampshire this past season, leading the team with 29 points as a defensemen. The 20-year-old earned third-team All-Hockey East honors while ranking third in the conference in defensemen scoring. At 6-foot-3, Gildon possesses the size and skill needed to play at the top level, and could manage a game with the big club as early as next season.
