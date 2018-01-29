Mamin was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With the All-Star break behind them, the Panthers brought back some additional depth ahead of Tuesday's trip to face the Islanders. Mamin -- who has 25 points in 32 minor-league outings -- has cracked Florida's lineup just once this season. Until he can secure a consistent role, the 23-year-old is unlikely to provide much in terms of fantasy production.