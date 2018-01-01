Panthers' Maxim Mamin: Called up to big club
Mamin was called up to Florida on Monday, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Mamin hasn't taken the ice for the Panthers this year, but the 22-year-old left wing could see his opportunity sometime in the future. For now, he'll be buried on the depth chart, but don't be surprised if he gets a chance to play at some point.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...