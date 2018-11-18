Mamin saw his first start in 15 days during a 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

After being a healthy scratch for five games Mamin's return to the lineup saw him only play 4:01 of ice time. After being on the ice for the first two goals against in the first period, Mamin saw only a few more shifts for the rest of the game. With Michael Haley coming back to the team after an AHL conditioning shift, Mamin may find himself being sent down to the minors soon.