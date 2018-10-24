Panthers' Maxim Mamin: Drops gloves in loss
Mamin faced off against Brendan Smith late in the second period as the Rangers won 5-2 on Tuesday.
In only his third game of the season, Mamin took exception to a shove by Smith and gave the Panthers their first fighting major of the season. Despite spending only 8:16 on the ice Mamin had four shots on goal and three hits while the Panthers dropped their third game in regulation.
