Panthers' Maxim Mamin: Marginal role in 2017-18
Mamin skated for 26 games over the 2017-18 season, scoring three times and collecting an assist while going plus-two.
After being called up in early January, Mamin drew into 26 of 37 contests, but just averaged 10:31 of ice time while mainly skating on the fourth line. The 23-year-old really forced the promotion by scoring 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 32 games in the minors, and it just took him eight games to score his first career NHL goal. Mamin also plays with a chip on his shoulder and had 51 hits on the season -- including a whopping seven during a March 31 game against Boston -- and his physical play and puck possession skills should keep him in a bottom six role next season, and he'll return to Florida for the last year on his contract.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...