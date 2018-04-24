Mamin skated for 26 games over the 2017-18 season, scoring three times and collecting an assist while going plus-two.

After being called up in early January, Mamin drew into 26 of 37 contests, but just averaged 10:31 of ice time while mainly skating on the fourth line. The 23-year-old really forced the promotion by scoring 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 32 games in the minors, and it just took him eight games to score his first career NHL goal. Mamin also plays with a chip on his shoulder and had 51 hits on the season -- including a whopping seven during a March 31 game against Boston -- and his physical play and puck possession skills should keep him in a bottom six role next season, and he'll return to Florida for the last year on his contract.