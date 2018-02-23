Mamin potted a goal and recorded 10:33 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 comeback win over the Capitals.

Mamin's first career goal opened the scoring for the Cats who needed a last-minute power-play goal to take the lead in front of an emotional home-ice crowd still reeling from the shooting at the nearby Stoneman Douglas High School last week. The 23-year-old winger can only hope the marker buys him some more time at the NHL level. However, his fantasy relevance is exceedingly limited even in deeper leagues unless he can log regular minutes.