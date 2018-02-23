Panthers' Maxim Mamin: Notches first NHL point Thursday
Mamin potted a goal and recorded 10:33 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 comeback win over the Capitals.
Mamin's first career goal opened the scoring for the Cats who needed a last-minute power-play goal to take the lead in front of an emotional home-ice crowd still reeling from the shooting at the nearby Stoneman Douglas High School last week. The 23-year-old winger can only hope the marker buys him some more time at the NHL level. However, his fantasy relevance is exceedingly limited even in deeper leagues unless he can log regular minutes.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...