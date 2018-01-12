Panthers' Maxim Mamin: On loan to AHL's T-Birds
Mamin was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Friday.
A physical winger with two-way acumen, Mamin made his NHL debut Sunday against the Blue Jackets, having registered a minor penalty and a blocked shot over 9:19 of ice time. Look for the 2016 sixth-round draft pick to get called up again when the Panthers need a stronger look up front.
