Panthers' Maxim Mamin: Slated for action Saturday
Mamin was rendered a healthy scratch for the first two games of the new season. However, he's projected to play on the third line Saturday against the visiting Canucks.
Mamin could tag in for Frank Vatrano, who reportedly served as an extra in Friday's practice session after turning in a pair of scoreless performances at the outset of the new campaign. Still, you would have to be in an incredibly deep league to consider adding Mamin, who scored three goals and four points over 26 games as a rookie in 2017-18.
