Mamin -- who has been in and out of practice due to a pulled muscle -- was not on the ice for Monday's session, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

At this point, it's probably fair to wonder if Mamin will be ready in time for Opening Night against the Penguins on Thursday. Considering the 26-year-old winger managed just seven appearances for the Panthers last season, he likely will find himself headed to the minors once cleared to play.