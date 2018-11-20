Mamin has been loaned to CSKA Moscow of the KHL, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Mamin ensured that there would be a European Assignment Clause in his contract when he agreed to a two-year deal with the Panthers in May of 2017. It appears that the Russian was hedging for the possibility that he wouldn't be entirely comfortable in the NHL -- that does seem to the be case since he's only produced four points through 33 games at the top level, including seven contests in which he was held pointless this season.