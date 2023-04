Benning signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Wednesday.

Benning scored 13 goals and 34 points in 39 NCAA games with the University of Denver in 2022-23. He was seen in the Panthers' locker room after Tuesday's practice, according to David Dwork of The Hockey News, so it looks like he's joining the team right away. However, it remains to be seen if he'll make his NHL debut Thursday versus Carolina.