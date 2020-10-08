Benning was drafted 95th overall by the Panthers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Benning is the younger brother of former Edmonton Oilers (and current free agent) defenseman Matt Benning. While his brother is more of a stay-at-home defender, Michael possesses high-end offensive skill. He excels on the power-play where he can use his smarts and natural ability to make plays. Benning needs to work on his defensive positioning and coverage in his own zone. He is off to the University of Denver.