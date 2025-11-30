Benning had two assists in AHL Charlotte's 5-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Benning has warmed up with a goal and five assists over his last six games. Still, he's at just nine points in 17 outings this season. He has not taken a step forward from last year's performance of 32 points in 54 regular-season contests. Until he shows more on offense, the undersized defenseman is unlikely to get a call-up to the Panthers.