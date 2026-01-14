Benning scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Charlotte's 8-2 win over Springfield on Tuesday.

Benning was limited to two points over his previous 10 outings. The defenseman is now at four goals, 17 points, 65 shots on net and 28 PIM over 34 appearances this season. Benning's development, at least on offense, has mostly stalled out since reaching the AHL, though at 24 years old, he could still find another level.