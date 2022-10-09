Del Zotto was placed on waivers Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Del Zotto appeared at the AHL level last season for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign. The veteran blueliner will likely spend most of the 2022-23 season in the minors as well.
