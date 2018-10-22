Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Between pipes against Rangers
Hutchinson will tend the twine on the road versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Hutchinson will be making his third start in four outings, which doesn't include a relief appearance versus the Caps. In those previous three games, the netminder is 1-0-2 with a 3.76 GAA. While those numbers won't instill confidence in fantasy owners, James Reimer has been worse this season -- a 0-2-1 record with a 4.27 GAA -- which could open the door for Hutchinson to take over as the starter until Roberto Luongo (knee) returns.
