Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Bumped down to AHL
Hutchinson was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Tuesday.
Hutchinson moving back to the minors suggests that Roberto Luongo (knee) will be fit to play in the upcoming contest. The former actually hasn't appeared in an NHL game since taking a 5-2 road loss to the Rangers on Oct. 23.
